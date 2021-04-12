Uranium Participation (TSE:U) PT Raised to C$6.50

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

U stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.26. 359,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.58. Uranium Participation has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$5.83. The company has a market cap of C$709.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

