USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $11.03 billion and $1.38 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.40 or 0.03568707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033421 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,259,430,587 coins and its circulating supply is 11,032,211,178 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

