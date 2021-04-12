Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.84. 23,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,574. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.