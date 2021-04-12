Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $4.96 on Monday, hitting $502.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.20. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

