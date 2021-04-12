Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.71. 37,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

