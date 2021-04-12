Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,325 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.71. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,528. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $136.38 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.87.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

