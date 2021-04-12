Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.