Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hill-Rom worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

HRC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.96. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

