Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,368.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.