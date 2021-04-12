VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.04 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.