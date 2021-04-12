Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,883.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.