Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) is High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.3% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $264.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $264.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

