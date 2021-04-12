Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) is Legacy Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

VTWO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.02. 5,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $189.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

