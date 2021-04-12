Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

