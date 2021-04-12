Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.30. 163,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,739. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $214.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

