Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.