Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 149 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.83. 85,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

