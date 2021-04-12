Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 283,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

