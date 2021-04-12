Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,743 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. 11,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,566. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.