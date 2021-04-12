Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

DE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,407. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.40. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

