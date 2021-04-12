Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 0.6% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

ALB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.43. 5,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,540. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.