Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $4,099,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

