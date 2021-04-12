Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $47.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.55 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $36.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $193.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $196.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.32 million, with estimates ranging from $205.74 million to $206.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

