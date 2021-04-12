Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VWS. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52-week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

