Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of VCTR opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

