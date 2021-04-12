Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $23.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,341,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 159,635 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 239,910 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFF stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

