Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

