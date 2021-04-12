Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE VEI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,306. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

