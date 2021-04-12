Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Up 3.7%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 5,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 652,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 430.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

