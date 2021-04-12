Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

SPCE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,305,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,525,049. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

