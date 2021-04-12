Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 25,786 SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). As a group, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCYX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other SCYNEXIS news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.