Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,600 shares of company stock worth $7,336,485. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

