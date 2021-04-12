Virtu Financial LLC Invests $192,000 in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 220,506 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.84 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $230.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

