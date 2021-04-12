Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE SID opened at $7.58 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

