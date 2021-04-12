Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $13.69 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $313.57 million, a PE ratio of 228.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.