Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

ADTN opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $885.82 million, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

