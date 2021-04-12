Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $272.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.20.

Shares of VRTS opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

