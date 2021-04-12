Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $221.13. 116,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869,519. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $431.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

