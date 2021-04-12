Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,519. The company has a market cap of $430.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.42. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.