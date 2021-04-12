Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CL King raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.89.

NYSE VSTO opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

