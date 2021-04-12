Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $204.19 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average of $201.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,390 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

