Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $554,000 in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

RGNX stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $210,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,499.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,541 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.