Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,496,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

