Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 42,912 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,912 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.