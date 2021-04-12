Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 71,319 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $333,772.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PPR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,234. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares during the period.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

