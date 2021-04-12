Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Down 7.8%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 66,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,345,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on VUZI. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vuzix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $127,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

