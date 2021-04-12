Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,995 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $24.94 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.