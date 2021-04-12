Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 1,112,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,868. The firm has a market cap of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

