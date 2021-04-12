Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,697 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after acquiring an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

