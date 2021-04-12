Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $309.20

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $309.20 and last traded at $307.64, with a volume of 1266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Waters by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

